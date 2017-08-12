Cara Delevingne Is Celebrating Her 25th Birthday in Mexico

Saturday marks Cara Delevingne's 25th birthday, and the model is celebrating in style. Thanks to Instagram, we can all live vicariously through Delevingne's photos, and imagine that we, too, are on vacation in Mexico.

To celebrate the Valerian star's birthday, models and actresses including Adwoa Aboa, Jamie Winstone, Alice Dellal, Georgia May Jagger, and Mary Charteris took a private plane to head over to central America.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Best day EVER A post shared by Sophia Kerrison (@sophia.kerrison) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Team Delevingne! A post shared by Chloe Delevingne (@cdelevingne) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Most Popular

Everyone headed to Chablé, a five-star resort located 25 minutes from the historic city of Mérida on Mexico's famed Yucatán Peninsula, for some relaxation. The hotel offers superior cuisine, an enviable location within a mystical natural environment, and the world's largest tequila collection.

Don't need no short dick man... A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Aug 10, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Speechless A post shared by Mary Charteris/Furze (@marycharteris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

💕💕💕 A post shared by Christabel Reed (@christabel_rose) on Aug 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

I ❤️🇲🇽 A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by Sophia Kerrison (@sophia.kerrison) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

They've also travelled to Holbox, an island north of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, for some beach fun.

They've also got matching T-shirts, designed by UK brand Homage Tees, to pay tribute to the birthday girl.

Going down a storm with the ladies!!!Massive big ups to @homageteesuk for creating this sick ass t-shirt for me. Paying homage to my one of a kind bestie @caradelevingne A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.