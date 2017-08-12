Breaking News!

Cara Delevingne Is Celebrating Her 25th Birthday in Mexico

From matching t-shirts, to boat selfies.

Saturday marks Cara Delevingne's 25th birthday, and the model is celebrating in style. Thanks to Instagram, we can all live vicariously through Delevingne's photos, and imagine that we, too, are on vacation in Mexico.

To celebrate the Valerian star's birthday, models and actresses including Adwoa Aboa, Jamie Winstone, Alice Dellal, Georgia May Jagger, and Mary Charteris took a private plane to head over to central America.

Best day EVER

A post shared by Sophia Kerrison (@sophia.kerrison) on

Team Delevingne!

A post shared by Chloe Delevingne (@cdelevingne) on

Everyone headed to Chablé, a five-star resort located 25 minutes from the historic city of Mérida on Mexico's famed Yucatán Peninsula, for some relaxation. The hotel offers superior cuisine, an enviable location within a mystical natural environment, and the world's largest tequila collection.

Don't need no short dick man...

A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

Speechless

A post shared by Mary Charteris/Furze (@marycharteris) on

💕💕💕

A post shared by Christabel Reed (@christabel_rose) on

I ❤️🇲🇽

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

🎉🎉🎉

A post shared by Sophia Kerrison (@sophia.kerrison) on

They've also travelled to Holbox, an island north of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, for some beach fun.

They've also got matching T-shirts, designed by UK brand Homage Tees, to pay tribute to the birthday girl.

