Kylie Jenner Tried to Buy Fake Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits

Kylie Jenner's beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has already done over $420 million in sales since it was founded 18 months ago. Renowned for her lip kits, the company has diversified into eyeshadow, blusher, and highlighters. Considering how much money the company is worth, it's unsurprising that fake products are being manufactured already. What's surprising, though, is that Kylie sent her friend Jordyn to buy some, and filmed the experience.

In a video clip posted to her Instagram account, we see Kylie and Jordyn pull up near a stall that's selling A LOT of Kylie Cosmetics merchandise. Aficionados of the brand will spot the limited edition make-up bag she brought out for Christmas 2016, as well as what looks like the full range of lip kits, with colors such as Head Over Heels visible. Jordyn picks up a few products, and tries to find whoever is running the stall, without much success.

tomorrow's all about #KylieCosmetics on @lifeofkylieone .. watch what happens when we try and buy some fake Lip Kits tomorrow at 9pm on E! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

The clip is, of course, an excerpt from the next episode of Life of Kylie, but it definitely makes an important point. Some fake products look so convincing, it's difficult to spot the difference, and fans of the reality star are being duped. Still, it'll be interesting to see what happens if Kylie and Jordyn actually manage to buy some fake lip kits, and what they find inside the authentic looking packaging.

