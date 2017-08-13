Breaking News!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Went to a Comedy Club for Their Latest Date

This might be their cutest date yet.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd comedy club date
Getty Karwai Tang/WireImage

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong, and on Friday night they were spotted out on a date at Laugh Factory in California. The comedy club shared a sneaky photo of the couple sitting up on the balcony, and they definitely looked like they were enjoying themselves.

Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

A post shared by Laugh Factory (@laughfactoryhw) on

A source confirmed to E! News that the famous couple attended the club, and "were very, very sweet together. They were really nice and definitely seemed to have a great time."

Comedian Tacarra Williams also shared a video of Gomez at Laugh Factory on Facebook. In the clip, Williams announced, "She said I was funny," to which Gomez gave her a double thumbs up.

The Weeknd and Gomez both look like they're really enjoying date night in such a fun venue, which definitely makes this one of their cutest appearances as a couple yet.

