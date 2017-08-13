Serena Williams Asked Reddit For Baby Advice Ahead of Her Due Date

Serena Williams has embraced the site her fiancé co-founded, by seeking advice from its users. Williams posted the question, "When did you pack your hospital bag?" on Reddit this week, and asked for suggestions on items she should make sure are in there.

The athlete also asked, "Anything you didn't expect to need that I'll really appreciate having in there?" Clearly, as she nears her due date, Williams is hoping to be as organized as possible for the birth of her first baby.

Redditors gave Williams several helpful suggestions, including to pack a spare Chapstick, and to make sure her phone charger and a pair of flip flops are ready. The post is still up, so the tennis legend is sure to get even more advice in the next few days.

Serena Williams debuted her baby bump in April 2017, after becoming engaged to Ohanian in December 2016.

