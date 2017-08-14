Breaking News!

The Loaded Meaning of Sansa's Style Evolution
Why Can't We Just Have Normal Shirts Anymore?
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
The 10 Best Drugstore Lipsticks for Fall
Emma Stone: "I Want to Learn to Fight Better"

Chris Pratt Made His First Public Appearance Since Splitting from Anna Faris

And his wedding ring was nowhere to be seen.

Most Popular
Getty

Just a week after announcing his separation from Anna Faris, Chris Pratt made his first public appearance—showing up at the Teen Choice Awards to accept Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor. Pratt gave a simple speech which didn't make any mention of his relationship (to quote: "I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and savior, Jesus Christ"), but was notably without his wedding ring:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Pratt and Faris announced their split via social media on August 6, with Pratt writing, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

According to family friend Patti Stanger, the couple are still living together.

Related Stories
The Sad, Alleged Reason Chris and Anna Split
Chris and Anna's Cutest Moments Have Us Confused

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From
Celebrity
Celebrity
Share
Kesha Lends Support to Taylor Swift During Her Sexual Assault Trial
Zendaya | ELLE UK
Celebrity
Share
Zendaya Sparkles Like the Shiniest of Diamonds in Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" Video
princess diana garden
Celebrity
Share
Why the Princess Diana Garden Is Completely White, According to Kensington Palace's Head Gardener
Celebrity
Share
Twitter Might Have Photographic Proof That Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Back Together
Celebrity
Share
The Asian Star of 'Little Mermaid' Is Dealing with So Much Racism and It Needs to Stop
Celebrity
Share
What Happens When You Ask Robert Pattinson About the Time Trump Tweeted His Breakup
Celebrity
Share
A 'Riverdale' Star Just Low-Key Confirmed Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship
Celebrity
Share
'Game of Thrones' *Finally* Revealed Gendry's Fate
Celebrity
Share
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Mysterious Letter from Sansa Arya Found in Littlefinger's Room
Celebrity
Share
Jon Snow Touched a Dragon and It Might Just Prove That Two Characters Are Secretly Targaryens
More From Celebrity