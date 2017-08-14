Chris Pratt Made His First Public Appearance Since Splitting from Anna Faris

Just a week after announcing his separation from Anna Faris, Chris Pratt made his first public appearance—showing up at the Teen Choice Awards to accept Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor. Pratt gave a simple speech which didn't make any mention of his relationship (to quote: "I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my lord and savior, Jesus Christ"), but was notably without his wedding ring:

Pratt and Faris announced their split via social media on August 6, with Pratt writing, "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

According to family friend Patti Stanger, the couple are still living together.

