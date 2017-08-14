A 'Riverdale' Star Just Low-Key Confirmed Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship

In case you hadn't heard, Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are reportedly dating—much like their characters Betty and Jughead. The pair kicked off rumors and speculation after being seen "canoodling, holding hands, and kissing" during Comic-Con. In fact, we spotted them sharing a sweet moment during an interview:

GIF Giphy

While neither Reinhart nor Sprouse have confirmed their relationship, the actor who plays Jughead's dad went ahead and low-key did it for them. "I'm not surprised," Skeet Ulrich told ET. "They have great chemistry and they've been at our house with a lot of the Riverdale people and they always enjoy each other's company. So I wish them the best."

Ulrich was also asked if the pair share a "special connection" off screen, to which he responded: "It seems like it, yeah. You just hear them talking to each other like they've been best friends for 20 years. So it's a good sign."

🌷🌼🌷🌼👩🏼🌼🌷🌼🌷 A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

This is probably about as close as we're going to get to confirmation, because Cole Sprouse has a strict "I don't talk about my private life" policy: "I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere," he said during an interview with Elle. "I mean people can talk about the Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so."

