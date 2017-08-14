Breaking News!

The Loaded Meaning of Sansa's Style Evolution
Why Can't We Just Have Normal Shirts Anymore?
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras
The 10 Best Drugstore Lipsticks for Fall
Emma Stone: "I Want to Learn to Fight Better"

Kesha Lends Support to Taylor Swift During Her Sexual Assault Trial

"Truth is always the answer."

Most Popular
Getty

While the defamation lawsuit brought against Taylor Swift by David Mueller has been dismissed, the pop icon is still in court thanks to her countersuit. (Note: she is suing Mueller for $1, claiming he grabbed her butt without consent.)

Now, Kesha has voiced her public support for Swift, tweeting:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Swift took the witness stand last week, recounting the "despicable, and horrifying, and shocking" encounter, during which she alleges that Mueller "stayed attached to my bare ass-cheek as I lurched away from him."

For her part, Kesha has been involved in an extremely long legal battle with Dr. Luke, who she's accused of sexual assault. It's vital that women stand together against male aggressors, so thank you Kesha for speaking up in support of Swift.

Related Story
Taylor Swift Testifies in Court

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From
Celebrity
Zendaya | ELLE UK
Celebrity
Share
Zendaya Sparkles Like the Shiniest of Diamonds in Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" Video
princess diana garden
Celebrity
Share
Why the Princess Diana Garden Is Completely White, According to Kensington Palace's Head Gardener
Celebrity
Share
Twitter Might Have Photographic Proof That Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Back Together
Celebrity
Share
The Asian Star of 'Little Mermaid' Is Dealing with So Much Racism and It Needs to Stop
Celebrity
Share
What Happens When You Ask Robert Pattinson About the Time Trump Tweeted His Breakup
Celebrity
Share
A 'Riverdale' Star Just Low-Key Confirmed Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship
Celebrity
Share
Chris Pratt Made His First Public Appearance Since Splitting from Anna Faris
Celebrity
Share
'Game of Thrones' *Finally* Revealed Gendry's Fate
Celebrity
Share
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Mysterious Letter from Sansa Arya Found in Littlefinger's Room
Celebrity
Share
Jon Snow Touched a Dragon and It Might Just Prove That Two Characters Are Secretly Targaryens
More From Celebrity