We're Living for Amber Heard Getting Revenge on Her Australian Political Nemesis

Time to walk down memory lane to when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard smuggled their dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia, and had to give the world's most awkward apology PSA of all time:

Yes, it's the most cringe-y video ever, and no, Amber Heard is not over it. In a moment of shade that the internet is truly living for, the actress tweeted at Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce over news that he's going to court for being a secret dual New Zealand citizen.

To comfort Mr. Joyce in his hour need, I have sent him a box of New Zealand's finest kiwi fruit (assuming this passes his biosecurity laws) pic.twitter.com/lQHJzMyXT9 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 15, 2017

When @Barnaby_Joyce said "no one is above the law" I didn't realize he meant New Zealand law ... https://t.co/ZSAy5sYPL2 — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) August 14, 2017

Naturally, Twitter was very much here for this epic roasting, and provided salve in case Barnaby Joyce was feeling the burn:

Yas drag him sweetie pic.twitter.com/lP7LX2EdkO — mari (@meraheard) August 15, 2017

Amber Heard: 1,000. Barnaby Joyce: 0.

