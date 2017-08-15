We're Living for Amber Heard Getting Revenge on Her Australian Political Nemesis
This is what happens when you come for her dogs.
Time to walk down memory lane to when Johnny Depp and Amber Heard smuggled their dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia, and had to give the world's most awkward apology PSA of all time:
Yes, it's the most cringe-y video ever, and no, Amber Heard is not over it. In a moment of shade that the internet is truly living for, the actress tweeted at Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce over news that he's going to court for being a secret dual New Zealand citizen.
Naturally, Twitter was very much here for this epic roasting, and provided salve in case Barnaby Joyce was feeling the burn:
Amber Heard: 1,000. Barnaby Joyce: 0.
