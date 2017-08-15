Kim Kardashian Addresses Jeffree Star's Racist Comments from 12 Years Ago

Kim Kardashian spent Monday night filming Snapchat videos on set of a secret project, and while chatting with fans, she brought up Jeffree Star—who came under fire for criticizing Kim's swatch skills. Kim defended the makeup artist, and while at it, addressed racist videos of Star from 12 years ago (for which he's since apologized).

"I get it's a serious deal if you say racial things, but I do believe in people changing, and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt," Kim said on Snapchat. "I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes I've made in the past. So let him live."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

"I want to make one last thing clear, I do not defend people that are racist and I am very against it," she continued. "But if someone claims that they have changed, I would love to give them the benefit of the doubt, and I pray to God that they do change for the sake of my children and my friends."

In his apology (watch below), Star said, "In these videos I say some really disgusting, vile, nasty, and embarrassing things.... Those videos were 12 years ago, and I look at them, and I see them resurfaced, and it just makes me sick to my stomach because I don't know who that person was.... The person who said those horrible, vile things—that person was depressed, that person was just angry at the world, that person felt like they were not accepted, that person was seeking attention.... But does that make it okay? Absolutely not."

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.