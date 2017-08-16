Chrissy Teigen Says She's Cried to John Legend About Not Having "That" Body

Chrissy Teigen is about as honest and open as it gets, and she just became even more relatable at Los Angeles' Beautycon—where she spoke about her insecurities surrounding body image.

"There have been times I've cried to John, where I felt like I would never have 'that' body," Teigen said. "Everyone has a butt now, and curves, and a little waist, and that's not me…. I'm jealous of those bodies and I want that, but I also feel like I really want to be cool with my body because of people like you guys…That's why I don't post many makeup selfies, because I don't feel anyone knows what a real face looks like anymore and it kills me that we have to completely wash a face or body out for it to get likes."

There's something to be said for staying authentic in a world of Facetune and filters, and Teigen seems committed to keeping it real: "My old ass will go on social media, and I will look at the Photoshopping, Facetuning, and the apps—and everything that goes into creating what is now a hit Instagram photo—and I feel insanely inadequate."

Obviously, Chrissy Teigen is gorgeous with or without the help of an app. But more importantly, let's thank her for saying what we're all thinking about the pressures of social media, and for being so honest about her insecurities. True inspiration over here.

