Solange Has Deleted Twitter in the Wake of the White Nationalist March in Charlottesville

Over the weekend, white nationalists marching on Charlottesville, Virginia, were protested by people opposing their racist beliefs. A woman was murdered for standing up to hate, bigotry, and intolerance. And President Donald Trump said there were "very fine people" on both sides—including, apparently, the side of the white nationalists chanting "Jews will not replace us" and "f*ck you faggots."

It was a shameful moment for our country, leading to universal outrage. For her part, Solange Knowles quit Twitter as a result. Her final tweet was a plea for fans to help North Carolina resident Takiyah Thompson, who was arrested on August 15 for tearing down a Confederate statue: "Deleting my Twitter soon, but before I dip, when are we gonna pull up?" Solange wrote in the since-deleted tweet. "And what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?"

Solange Knowles last tweet on twitter as of today pic.twitter.com/JJQznDGJ6j — H.I.M. 💋 (@gayysian) August 16, 2017

After deleting Twitter, Solange wrote a message on Instagram, saying "F*ck white supremacist. F*ck nazis. F*ck your stale ass bland ass monuments. F*ck asking folks to be graceful." She also expressed concern over her son's education, saying "my son's first day of school has been in the midst of seeing these bullshit images that still tell him this system was built to be against him."

We have to do better.

