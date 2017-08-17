Daenerys' House of the Undying Prophecy Predicts What Might Happen Next on 'Game of Thrones'
Who needs spoilers when you have theories?
At this point, Game of Thrones fan theories are almost as enjoyable as the show itself, and the latest—from a Reddit user—has us relatively excited. Like, not "here's some free pizza" excited—but close.
It all starts with Daenerys' Season 2 prophecy in The House of the Undying—where she finds herself in a room surrounded by doors and the sound of dragons crying. When she chooses a door to walk through, Dany eventually ends up finding her husband Khal Drogo (and their unborn baby) in a tent outside the Wall—but the dragon's are still crying, forcing her to leave her family. The thing is: What if the dragon who needs her help isn't an actual dragon. What if it's Jon Snow?
As Reddit notes, "She wanted to stay with Drogo and her unborn son, but a young dragon's cry pulled her away, when she leave[s] the tent she [suddenly] end[s] up at the wall. Conquest was never her purpose, there is a Young dragon out there in grave danger, he must live, and only she can save him, her true purpose has been this all along."
Us right now:
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.