Dylan Sprouse Reacts to His Girlfriend Publicly Accusing Him of Cheating

Over the weekend, in the most public way possible, Dylan Sprouse's girlfriend Dayna Frazer accused him of cheating via an Instagram story. And, naturally, Sprouse-centric corners of the internet simply could not deal.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Now, Dylan (whose brother is Riverdale's Cole Sprouse) has commented on the situation in a similarly public way—via Twitter: "I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue."

I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

Most Popular

The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private https://t.co/NmdX5GTwO8 — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am. https://t.co/gauzjH8c0C — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

And that is all 🤙🏻 https://t.co/ODIUIyeIBZ — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) August 16, 2017

This has been the latest chapter in Celebrity Drama 2017.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.