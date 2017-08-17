Dylan Sprouse Reacts to His Girlfriend Publicly Accusing Him of Cheating
😳.
Over the weekend, in the most public way possible, Dylan Sprouse's girlfriend Dayna Frazer accused him of cheating via an Instagram story. And, naturally, Sprouse-centric corners of the internet simply could not deal.
Now, Dylan (whose brother is Riverdale's Cole Sprouse) has commented on the situation in a similarly public way—via Twitter: "I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue."
This has been the latest chapter in Celebrity Drama 2017.
