Tina Fey Delivered an Epic Anti-Trump Speech While Binge Eating Sheet Cake on 'Weekend Update'

Tina Fey made a somewhat rare appearance on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update—not to play Sarah Palin, but instead to shove a cake into her mouth and take down Donald Trump. A form of protest called "sheet caking," where you don't actually show up to protest white nationalists and white supremacists, but instead "let these morons scream into the empty air."

The reactions to Fey's appearance were generally positive:

@SNLUpdate "Treat these rallies like you would a thoughtful comedy with 2 female leads...don't show up." -Tina Fey❤️😂#smartwomen #girlcrush pic.twitter.com/hbXKxBlY2b — Chica Grande (@ChicaGrande50) August 18, 2017

Tina tells it! Don't show up for KKK marches. Ignore them. "Let those Morons scream into the empty air" #weekendupdate #snl pic.twitter.com/hAVc6b7jlK — Rick Malloy, S.J. (@FrMalloy) August 18, 2017

#TinaFey on #SNL tonight was amazing! She was thoughtful and hilarious. When she dipped the grilled cheese 😂! #Sheetcaking — SarahWonzy (@SarahSassenach) August 18, 2017

Though some people weren't thrilled that her ultimate message was advocating for people to stay home and avoid protesting.

Take out the cake and the jokes, Tina is offering two solutions:

1) Stay home and let racist white boys be someone else's problem

2) Consume — En Sabah Moor (@AndrayDomise) August 18, 2017

You know what happens after neo-Nazis, as Fey put it, march alone & shout into empty air? Others start getting curious & they get recruited. — En Sabah Moor (@AndrayDomise) August 18, 2017

Watch Fey's appearance above, and feel free to dip a grilled cheese into a sheet cake (something she actually does) while protesting.

