Tina Fey Delivered an Epic Anti-Trump Speech While Binge Eating Sheet Cake on 'Weekend Update'

"Sheet caking is a grassroots movement, Colin. Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election."

Tina Fey made a somewhat rare appearance on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Updatenot to play Sarah Palin, but instead to shove a cake into her mouth and take down Donald Trump. A form of protest called "sheet caking," where you don't actually show up to protest white nationalists and white supremacists, but instead "let these morons scream into the empty air."

The reactions to Fey's appearance were generally positive:

Though some people weren't thrilled that her ultimate message was advocating for people to stay home and avoid protesting.

Watch Fey's appearance above, and feel free to dip a grilled cheese into a sheet cake (something she actually does) while protesting.

