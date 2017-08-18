Breaking News!

Meet the Woman Who Could Take Us to Mars
A Former White Supremacist Responds to Trump
What Will the 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Be About?
The Best Eyelash Growth Serums
105 Airport Outfit Ideas via Celebrities

Behind the Scenes of Selena's "Fetish" Video Is Even Better Than the Real Thing

Major side effects of watching this include FOMO and "we want to go to there."

Most Popular

Selena has released another video for her single "Fetish," only this one offers a super fun behind the scenes look at making it. Yay!

The singer has talked about her original "Fetish" video (by Petra Collins) at length, saying, "I made it very clear to [Petra] that I didn't see 'Fetish' how most people know the word at face value. When most people hear the word 'Fetish,' they think of S&M and all that sexual shit, but [Petra] didn't."

Related Story
Did Selena Use Fake Freckles in "Fetish"?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She also complimented Collins directly, saying: "What you do with women is so inspiring to me. Your pictures can be sexy, but you aren't sexualizing women. You capture the raw part of it all. If a guy shot 'Fetish,' I bet it would look way more sexual. That's what I love about how you captured my breakdown moments—it's shown to the viewer as creepy and I honestly think that there are some guys out there who would make those moments more sexy than it was or should be."

Watch the video above for a glimpse at what a good time Sel and Petra had on set.

Related Stories
Is Bieber's "Friends" About Selena Gomez?
This Selena Look-Alike Has to be Her Secret Twin

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity