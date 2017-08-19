All the Fan Theories About 'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 6 Ranked from Least to Most Likely to Come True

This post contains spoilers through Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 5.

Game of Thrones Season 7 is winding down and things are getting really real. Gone are the days when an episode of GOT might be an hour of slow burn exposition; now, things are happening and fast. With that in mind, here are this week's fan theories, ranked from least to most likely to come true.

Arya will kill Sansa.

This theory stems from the differences in the reactions Bran had during his reunions with Sansa and Arya and the fact that he gave Arya that fancy dagger. Basically, the theory speculates, Bran was even less excited to reunite with Sansa because, as the Three-Eyed Raven, he knows she is going to do something terrible and he gave Arya the dagger so she could kill Sansa and stop whatever that ~badness~ was.

A+ for effort, but this one doesn't seem likely. It would be genuinely shocking if both Stark girls didn't make it to the final season.

Arya will kill Littlefinger.

Because Littlefinger is so obviously trying to stir things up between Arya and Sansa, another theory holds that the girls will figure out his game and Arya will take him out this week. It seems very likely that Arya will eventually take Littlefinger out, but probably not this week.

Tyrion will be revealed as a Targaryen.

This is a theory just about every week, but it's being fueled by this picture of Dany, Tyrion, and two dragons:

Wouldn't be mad if it were true, but also not holding out breath for this reveal to happen just yet.

Ser Beric Dondarrion is actually Azor Ahai/The Prince That Was Promised.

Ser Beric Dondarrion of the Brotherhood Without Banners has long been considered a contender to be Azor Ahai/The Prince That Was Promised and Ser Beric supporters have a big piece of evidence this week as he wields a flaming sword—Lightbringer, perhaps?

Of course, it's also possible that Ser Beric won't survive the battle with the White Walkers this week and someone else (*COUGH*JON*COUGH*) will inherit the magical sword.

Someone (or several someones) in Jon's White Walker-hunting party will die.

That brings us to the most likely of all the theories this week: We're going to say goodbye to some people. This week's episode will likely focus quite a bit on Jon Snow and his band of Wight-hunters. They're going to encounter the dead (and maybe/probably the White Walkers) and it seems very unlikely that they will all make it back south of The Wall alive.

Yes, there a few fairly forgettable characters in the party who would make for easy kills and Ser Beric does have a sword that a lot of people would love to see in Jon's (or Dany's) hands. But there are some favorites in jeopardy too—Tormund, Ser Jorah, and the recently-found Gendry are all in danger of not making it to the next episode.

Since Thrones is notorious for powerhouse penultimate episodes followed by comparatively calm finales, expect some BIG moments this week.

