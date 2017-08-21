A Fan Theory Predicts That Cersei Is Secretly This Character's Mom on 'Game of Thrones'

[Spoilers from Sunday's episode lie below.]

We can probably all agree that Sunday's penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was completely "I'm wrecked" inducing. Between one of the dragon's dying, and all the plot holes, it was just...a lot. And now our world has been even further rocked thanks to a fan theory that claims Cersei is secretly Gendry's mom. Which, at first is completely:

But upon further reflection, is actually pretty convincing.

The theory points out that in Game of Thrones' first season, Cersei tells Cat Stark about her "lost baby with Robert." Per Reddit, "She tells her he was black-haired. Afterwards, in the fourth episode, Ned find out that Jon Arryn talked to Gendry before he died about his mother. Gendry says his mother was blond."

It's therefore possible that Cersei faked her son's death and sent him away so that the rightful heir to the Iron throne wouldn't be Robert's son, but would be her and Jaime's first child—AKA Joffrey.

If this is the case, Gendry technically has a claim to the throne, and could be put in a slightly awkward position considering he's currently on Team Jon Snow. Good times.

