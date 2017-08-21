Kendall Jenner Is Being Called Out for Using This Emoji

The Kardashian family recently appeared in The Hollywood Reporter, and have been promoting the expansive interview on social media. But while doing so, Kendall Jenner went ahead and used an emoji that doesn't appear to be her natural skin tone.

Fans were quick to voice concern about whether or not Kendall's use of the emoji was inappropriate, or even appropriative.

Quit appropriating my skin color for your memes. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Addalee Black (@addalee) August 21, 2017

Me looking at the color of that emoji pic.twitter.com/M6DiOlykru — Alexis 🌍🔬 (@TrackCityChick) August 18, 2017

Why is the emoji brown Candle?https://t.co/33hysADTPl — Miss bitch (@swarovskitits) August 20, 2017

*👊🏻....stay in ur emoji lane miss pepsi https://t.co/G9h0CmT3qR — electra (@biselinakyle) August 18, 2017

The Kardashians have a long history of appropriation, and Kendall herself has been the center of controversy for her Pepsi ad. She has yet to comment on the backlash surrounding her emoji use.

