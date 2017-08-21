Kendall Jenner Is Being Called Out for Using This Emoji
The model is facing backlash for her skin tone choice.
The Kardashian family recently appeared in The Hollywood Reporter, and have been promoting the expansive interview on social media. But while doing so, Kendall Jenner went ahead and used an emoji that doesn't appear to be her natural skin tone.
Fans were quick to voice concern about whether or not Kendall's use of the emoji was inappropriate, or even appropriative.
The Kardashians have a long history of appropriation, and Kendall herself has been the center of controversy for her Pepsi ad. She has yet to comment on the backlash surrounding her emoji use.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.