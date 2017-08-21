Breaking News!

Meet the Woman Who Could Take Us to Mars
A Former White Supremacist Responds to Trump
What Will the 'Game of Thrones' Spin-Off Be About?
The Best Eyelash Growth Serums
105 Airport Outfit Ideas via Celebrities

Margot Robbie Looks Like a *Completely* Different Person Filming 'Mary, Queen of Scots'

Margot, is that you?

Most Popular
Getty

Margot Robbie is currently filming Mary, Queen of Scots over in England, a movie in which she's casually playing Queen Elizabeth I. And the actress looks completely unrecognizable on set. Like, it's truly mind-blowing.

For reference, here's a what Queen Elizabeth I looked like:

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And here's Margot playing her:

Most Popular

Per the film's press release, it appears to follow the life of Queen Mary's notorious relationship with Queen Elizabeth I: "Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence.... Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth's sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones—and change the course of history."

Oh, and FYI, this isn't the first time Robbie's completely transformed her look for a role. Here she is as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya:

Fame Fly Net

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity