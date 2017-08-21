This Photo Proves Arya Has a *Terrible* Memory When It Comes to Sansa Betraying Their Dad

This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 6, "Beyond the Wall."

On this week's Game of Thrones, Littlefinger's manipulation of the Stark sisters started to reveal some real cracks in their relationship. While Sansa more or less welcomed Arya with open arms when she returned to Winterfell, she quickly realized that her little sister had become, well, the murdering sociopath that she is.

Arya, on the other hand, has been harboring some resentment for Sansa for years—okay, a lot of resentment. Turns out, Littlefinger's planted letter poured salt in a very real emotional wound of Arya's—she's always felt like her sister was complicit in their father Ned Stark's death.

Arya goes off on Sansa about it all, actually, delivering a biting speech about her memories of that day:

"I remember you, standing on that platform with Joffrey and Cersei when they dragged father to the block. I remember the pretty dress you were wearing. I remember the fancy way you did your hair."

But does Arya really remember the whole truth?

Even though Sansa was standing on the platform in a pretty dress with fancy hair, it's because she believed that she had successfully negotiated for her father's life and helped secure him a lesser sentence (exile to The Wall versus beheading). It's not even fair to call Sansa stupid for believing this because Cersei Lannister believed it too and Cersei is probably the most savvy political player on the entire series.

Joffrey's decision to execute Ned was a curveball that no one saw coming. And, as soon as Sansa realized things were going south, she broke down on stage, all while Arya stood watching.

Can "A Girl" see when her sister has been blindsided? Guess not.

