I Think Jon Snow Is Worthless and Should Have Stayed Dead

The most recent episode of Game of Thrones was rage-inducingly nonsensical, and I blame Jon Snow. I could blame the ravens, and the dragons, and the ice zombies, and George R.R. Martin for not writing faster—but I place most of the blame on Jon Snow.

I honestly don't get his appeal. Sure, he's very pretty, and his hair is curly, and his eyes are big and sad, and I can see where all of those things combined might make you want to give him a big hug—but he's so lame. I feel like the reasons are obvious, but in case you're not convinced, here's why:

1. He's boring.

Jon is boring, and his arc is boring. Upon meeting him in the pilot, I was like, "Ooh, the very skilled and handsome bastard son of an honorable lord. He seems like he has something to prove—intriguing."

And then what does Jon do? He goes and hangs out on a blizzard mountain for the next six years. Sometimes he leaves the blizzard mountain to go to blizzard plains, or blizzard forests, or blizzard abandoned towers. It's not that Jon doesn't get to do cool things (he fights zombies, which is at worst mildly interesting), it's that his story doesn't go anywhere.

Jon's sworn to the Night's Watch. He's committed to honoring that oath. And that's both incredibly admirable and incredibly dull. I've never been like, "WOW, I wonder what Jon will do this scene/episode/season," because it was always some combination of brood, shiver, and fight a zombie.

2. He's objectively bad at the things we're supposed to think he's good at.

Maybe I could forgive Jon's boring storyline if I didn't feel constantly lied to about his abilities. But it's gotten to the point where Game of Thrones is straight-up faking his competence and charisma.

Example One:

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow is a man of unwavering honor and resolve, like his dad Ned Stark!

Reality: Jon Snow breaks his vow of chastity to sleep with Ygritte. Moreover, they're in a hot spring in the middle of an icy wasteland, which he hoards for sexing purposes instead of immediately telling everyone that there's a wonderful place very close by to get warm.

Example Two:

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow is an excellent leader.

Reality: Jon Snow abandons a plan that was well thought-out by his advisors to charge right into Ramsay Bolton's obvious trap at the Battle of the Bastards, a decision that would have most certainly lost the battle and the lives of everyone fighting for Jon if Sansa hadn't gone behind his back and enlisted the knights of the Vale to help.

Example Three:

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow is a fantastic tactician.

Reality: "Beyond the Wall."

Example Four:

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow is Daenerys Targaryen's OTP.

Reality: Watching their romance is like watching a middle schooler try to convince everyone that his cousin is his date at a dance. And that's not even an incest joke, it's an overwhelming awkwardness joke—but it works on both levels, which is also hard to stomach.