The 20 Funniest Twitter Reactions to Taylor Swift's New Single

Taylor Swift has finally released her new song "Look What You Made Me Do," and the internet has—to put it mildly—broken. Like, thank god she didn't release this thing on the same night as the Game of Thrones finale, because there is only so much we can take.

The single (which is one part super subtle diss track and one part personal reinvention) has elicited some of the best tweets, memes, and musings of our pop cultural time, so here ya go:

New conspiracy theory: Taylor Swift died in 2016 and was replaced with a clone who looks nothing like her. pic.twitter.com/j6llYWqmJ1 — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 25, 2017

#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo



"I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined"



LOOK OUT REGINA TAYLOR'S COMING FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/gYjLYmYEJF — Gary Bowen (@GaryBowenn) August 25, 2017

me, showing Taylor my empty bank account after buying tour tickets and all of her new merch: look what you made me do — Michal 🐍 (@centrlperkswift) August 25, 2017

