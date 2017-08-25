Patty Jenkins Just Flawlessly Shut Down James Cameron's 'Wonder Woman' Diss

In case you missed it, Titanic director and all around humble dude who definitely doesn't think too highly of himself (#sarcasm) James Cameron recently delivered some musings on Wonder Woman. And said musings were infuriatingly tone deaf, off-base, and out of touch.

"All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided," Cameron told The Guardian. "She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards."

Literally, what? Obviously this is completely incorrect—Wonder Woman was *not* meant for the male gaze, so if she's being objectified it's because men like Cameron are choosing to do so. Furthermore, Patty Jenkins directed the film, and she's not part of "male Hollywood." Oh, and speaking of Jenkins, she has something to say:

"James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman," she writes in the above tweet. "Strong women are great. His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far have we. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress."

To read more about why Wonder Woman's embrace of "femininity" is actually so refreshing, check out the below.

