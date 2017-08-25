The First Look at Taylor Swift's New Video Is Here and We're Speechless

Breaking News!

Hot off the heels of dropping her explosive single "Look What You Made Me Do" (which, by the way, the internet simply cannot deal with), Taylor Swift has gifted the world a teaser of her official music video:

The video is rife with snake rings, backup dancers, and Taylor looking 50 shades of completely epic, and no, we are *NOT* ready.

She also debuted the below, a clear indication that Reputation is more than just an album. It includes paintings, poetry, handwritten lyrics, personal photos, a poster, and—presumably—tons of shade.

Her full music video will debut at the VMAs on Sunday night.

