Watch Taylor Swift's Jaw-Dropping Music Video for "Look What You Made Me Do"

If you've lost the ability to use words and can henceforth only communicate in siren emojis thanks to Taylor Swift's new music video rendering you speechless—it's cool: you are not alone.

The pop icon debuted the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" Sunday night at the VMAs, and it is full of symbolism, snakes, and Taylor as a zombie. Because, yeah.

The lyrics to Taylor's song have already been analyzed and then some, but the video hammers home the point that she isn't putting up with anyone's bullshit, she's pissed off, and she's fighting back. Reception to the video thus far is best summarized by "screaming and flailing," but it's also important to note that some people have voiced concern about its similarities to Beyoncé's groundbreaking "Formation."

Taylor's album Reputation drops November 10.

