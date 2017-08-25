Kit Harington Looks *Exactly* Like a Young George R.R. Martin

Do you know what Game of Thrones star Kit Harington (AKA Jon Snow) looks like? Do you know what A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin looks like? Did you know that they are basically identical?

No, really. The internet has spewed out Martin's old yearbook picture and he's a dead ringer for Kit Harington. This isn't totally new news. In May, Martin tweeted a picture of himself from 1976 that looked a lot like Kit.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

And direct comparisons to the yearbook picture have been going on for a while:

Kit Harington vs young George RR Martin pic.twitter.com/reoXOLN2w4 — Louise (@cthulhou) July 21, 2017

But the comparison is enjoying a new life this week thanks to BuzzFeed writer Ryan Broderick, who tweeted the side-by-side image on his account.

Is the real spoiler that there's a time machine at HBO HQ and George R.R. Martin is Jon Snow?

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.