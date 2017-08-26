Selena Gomez Is Working on a "Not So Secret Project," and The Weeknd's a Fan

Breaking News!

Getty Samir Hussein+hungvanngo+Instagram

On Friday night, celebrity make-up artist Hung Vanngo posted a photo of Selena Gomez, with the caption, "#notsosecretproject." With wet-look hair, and bright red lips, Gomez looked flawless:

#notsosecretproject @selenagomez 😛

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

Later, Vanngo shared another photo of Gomez, this time with the caption, "Set life."

Set life. #notsosecretproject 😂

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on

And, perhaps best of all, The Weeknd liked the photo. Because, of course he did.

Several reports confirm that Gomez filmed her new music video on Friday, at Santa Monica high school in California.

Selena via Instagram Story

A post shared by Selena Gomez News Sourceℹ (@dailyselenagomez_) on

Selena in @chrisclassen Instagram Story

A post shared by Selena Gomez News Sourceℹ (@dailyselenagomez_) on

Gomez shared a video on her Instagram Story of the school's swimming pool, with elaborate lighting.

Selena via Instagram Story

A post shared by Selena Gomez News Sourceℹ (@dailyselenagomez_) on

In his Instagram Story, make-up artist Vanngo captured footage of Gomez meeting fans outside the high school, in a break from filming. Needless to say, they were overwhelmed by how gracious Gomez was in meeting them all, and taking selfies.

August 25: Selena with Fans in La (via @ariellewalsh,@tala_germani and @veronicalessia)

A post shared by Selena Gomez News Sourceℹ (@dailyselenagomez_) on

Selena in Hung's Instagram Story

A post shared by Selena Gomez News Sourceℹ (@dailyselenagomez_) on

It's so sweet that Gomez always has time for her fans. And it's clear that The Weeknd supports all of his girlfriend's "not so secret" projects.

