Selena Gomez Is Working on a "Not So Secret Project," and The Weeknd's a Fan

On Friday night, celebrity make-up artist Hung Vanngo posted a photo of Selena Gomez, with the caption, "#notsosecretproject." With wet-look hair, and bright red lips, Gomez looked flawless:

#notsosecretproject @selenagomez 😛 A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Later, Vanngo shared another photo of Gomez, this time with the caption, "Set life."

Set life. #notsosecretproject 😂 A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Aug 25, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

And, perhaps best of all, The Weeknd liked the photo. Because, of course he did.

August 25: Abel (The Weeknd) liked this photo of Selena Gomez on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/s9VddPZOJI — Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) August 26, 2017

Several reports confirm that Gomez filmed her new music video on Friday, at Santa Monica high school in California.

Ausgust 25: Selena Gomez filmed her new music video at Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, CA! — Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) August 26, 2017

Selena via Instagram Story A post shared by Selena Gomez News Sourceℹ (@dailyselenagomez_) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:52am PDT