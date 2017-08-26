Jay Z Just Revealed Why the Twins Are Named Rumi and Sir

Speculation about why Beyoncé and Jay Z named their twins Rumi and Sir has been rife since they were born in July. But now, Jay Z has put the rumors to rest once and for all, by revealing his and Beyoncé's inspirations.

On Friday's Rap Radar podcast on Tidal, Jay Z discussed all of his children, but confirmed for the first time where the twins' names came from. He said, "Rumi is our favorite poet, so that was for our daughter."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Back in July, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, shared a poem by Rumi on Instagram, which led people to believe that the poet was the couple's baby name inspiration. Now Jay Z has revealed that the family has a favorite poet, Rumi's name is more perfect than ever.

This is poetry by the 13 th century poet "Rumi" it's not only beautiful but logical ❤️ love number three ❤️Sometimes we are the reason we can't find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Jul 15, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Most Popular

As for his new baby boy, Jay Z said, "And Sir was just like... man, come out the gate and he just carries himself like that. Just came out like 'Sir.'" His explanation is perfect, because it reveals that Sir's name is so grounded in the baby's personality.

The rapper also discussed Blue Ivy's freestyle on 4:44. Jay Z revealed how her rap came about, and said, "So I start playing the beat... And she went and got the headphones and climbed on the little stool and then she just started rapping. The pockets she was catching... I was like, 'Oh sh*t!'"

Clearly, Jay Z is an incredibly proud father, especially as he revealed, "I have it on my phone, five minutes. Five minutes of her doing that." Blue Ivy is most definitely a star in the making.

Listen to Jay Z's interview in full on the Rap Radar podcast over on Tidal now.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.