Demi Lovato Casually Frees the Nipple on the VMAs Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards are here, and everyone is straight slaying on the red, er, blue carpet—including Demi Lovato. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer showed up (and showed off) in a lacy top and sequined pants by Zuhair Murad, freeing the nipple while she was at it.

All we can say is: Yes 👏 to 👏 all 👏 of 👏 this.

