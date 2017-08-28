So *This* Is Why Lorde Wasn't Singing During Her VMA Performance
Makes sense.
When Lorde took the stage at tonight's MTV VMAs, we all expected her to belt out "Homemade Dynamite." Instead, she did an...interpretive dance?...to a pre-recorded remix.
Twitter was very confused—why wasn't Lorde singing?
Apparently it's because the 20-year-old star is sick. Lorde tweeted earlier in the night that she has the flu, which could explain why she stuck to dancing for her performance.
She posted some of her glam red carpet shots and wrote: "You can't tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad I needed an IV."
