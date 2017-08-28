So *This* Is Why Lorde Wasn't Singing During Her VMA Performance

When Lorde took the stage at tonight's MTV VMAs, we all expected her to belt out "Homemade Dynamite." Instead, she did an...interpretive dance?...to a pre-recorded remix.

Learning some of these @lorde moves for my next party. Who wants to help carry me? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NslxrOGm2L — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

Twitter was very confused—why wasn't Lorde singing?

vmas: so lorde what song will you be singing?



lorde: oh im not gonna be singing. im gonna dance.



vmas: pic.twitter.com/wSzJlRMrQI — ally ✨ (@BOYEGAAF) August 28, 2017

Did Lorde forget to act like she was singing or.... #VMAs pic.twitter.com/qxtPR57gpO — Holly A ⭐ (@HollyAnn82) August 28, 2017

Apparently it's because the 20-year-old star is sick. Lorde tweeted earlier in the night that she has the flu, which could explain why she stuck to dancing for her performance.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

She posted some of her glam red carpet shots and wrote: "You can't tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad I needed an IV."

