The 'Game of Thrones' Producers Are Finally Talking About *That* Complication in Jon and Dany's Relationship

This episode contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf."

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale saw a lot of action, but the action that people are probably going to be talking about most happened between (okay, on top of) the sheets with Jon and Daenerys. Yep, they did it:

We know Jon and Dany are related and so do some other characters (specifically Bran and Sam), but Jon and Dany don't know yet. So how will things change when Dany realizes she's boning her nephew? The Game of Thrones producers are finally talking about how being related might impact their relationship (and, it turns out, it actually might).

"Just as we're seeing these two people come together, we're hearing the information that will inevitably, if not tear them apart, at least cause real problems in their relationship," D.B. Weiss said in the Inside the Episode segment after the show. "And, she's his aunt."

YES. SHE'S HIS AUNT. We've known this for a while, of course, because we know how being someone's aunt works (her brother is his dad—it's not that complicated), but it's nice for the showrunners to acknowledge it and that it might be a road bump in their romance.

"It complicates everything on a political level, on a personal level, and it just makes everything that could have been so neat and kind of perfect for Jon and Dany and it really muddies the waters," David Benioff added.

