11 Unanswered Questions from the 'Game of Thrones' Finale

This episode contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7, episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf."

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," finally aired and.... We. Have . Questions. Season 8 cannot come soon enough, but in the meantime:

1. Will this be the last time we see some of these awesome pairings?

Bronn and Pod. The Hound and Brienne. Brienne and Jaime. Bronn and Tyrion. These reunions are giving us flashbacks to happier times. But with the end being so near, these fun moments start to feel like bittersweet goodbyes. No, YOU'RE crying.

2. Why did they put the zombie box down those stairs to begin with?

Did they just really want to drag it out and make the entrance theatrical? I felt so bad watching The Hound haul the giant box up those stairs for no discernible reason. No wonder he lost his temper and kicked it over.





3. When will Cleganebowl happen?

The Hound and The Mountain shared a terse exchange (well, The Hound talked, The Mountain just kind of stared menacingly), but they did not fight. A lot of fans were hoping to see the highly-anticipated Cleganebowl (the big showdown between the brothers) happen this week, but we'll have to wait until next season—at the very least.

4. Why is the show still trying to make Theon Greyjoy happen?

Stop it. Just please, stop it. It would be so much more satisfying if Yara could just save herself. Or if Dany saved her. Or literally anything that involved less Theon.

5. What's going to happen with Jaime?

The biggest cliffhanger that isn't getting a ton of buzz is what's going to happen to Jaime now that he's abandoned Cersei. Will he go join Team Daenerys? Will he stay a lone wolf (erm, lion)? What will he be without his sister? Will he still have to take out the Mad Queen, like fans have predicted for a long time?

6. Why didn't Jaime get Bronn to leave King's Landing with him?

I'm just personally worried for Bronn's safety if he's left alone at King's Landing with Cersei.

7. When did Sansa and Arya realize what Littlefinger was up to?

In the finale, Sansa and Arya teamed up and turned the tables on Littlefinger, who was trying to play them against one another. Fans saw this "twist" coming a mile away and have been predicting it for weeks, even though it didn't really make sense given how the Stark sisters have been acting. Why share that tense moment in Arya's room, with no one watching, if they weren't playing into Littlefinger's hand at least a little?