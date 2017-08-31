People Want Gigi Hadid Removed from the Victoria's Secret Show Over Claims of Racism

Back in February 2017, a video of Gigi Hadid imitating a Buddha cookie surfaced online, and—as you might expect—people weren't thrilled.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

At the time, Gigi's boyfriend Zayn defended her, tweeting:

trust me.. she likes asians ;) 👍🏽 — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

The controversy died down, but has resurfaced due to the upcoming Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (which Gigi has been cast in) taking place in China. Fans have been quick to voice their concern over Gigi attending, saying, as Buzzfeed reports, that she isn't welcome in China due to her alleged racism.

Gigi Hadid going to China makes me angry, she’s too racist. Apologize to Asia first🙄🙄 — Cayleigh Brysen Uy (@UyCuTie) August 31, 2017

I am looking forward to watching this year's VSFashionshow!😊😊😊But Gigi Hadid is not welcomed to China for her rude behavior!😠😠😠 pic.twitter.com/RveLZdeey3 — 刘晨 (@1iuchen) August 30, 2017

Gigi has since disabled comments on the Instagram post announcing news of her casting due to being spammed with snake emojis and accusations of racism.

This isn't Gigi's first time dealing with this issue—she experienced some blowback after doing an impression of Melania Trump, and ended up writing an apology:

