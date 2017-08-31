Kim Kardashian Backtracks on Her Anti-Feminism Comments

Back in August 2016, Kim Kardashian wrote an essay explaining why she's not a feminist, and said that she doesn't like having labels applied to her. Which is fine, but at the end of the day being a feminist simply means you want equal rights and opportunities for women.

Turns out that's exactly what Kim wants, too, because while she's still shy of labels, she recently admitted that she's a feminist in her soul. "I said once before that I'm not really a feminist, but I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they're feminist," Kim told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I'm a feminist. I just don't need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside."

"Modern feminists are all the girls around us today," she continued. "Every time you look on social media and there's someone standing up for themselves, to me that's a modern feminist. There's such an amazing group of girls that empower each other."

Call it what you want, but again: Feminism (whether modern or old-fashioned) boils down to supporting equality for women. It's pretty basic. And it's also pretty important for women to identify themselves as feminists when they have huge public platforms—especially since we're living under a president who advocates grabbing women by the "pussy." Good on Kim for talking more about the subject.

