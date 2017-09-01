The Internet Is *Not* Here for the All Female 'Lord of the Flies' Movie
"How about a lord of the flies remake where the island is already full of men and all the little girls just eat them."
Warner Brothers just announced a remake of Lord of the Flies with an all-female cast, which—naturally—is being made by a fleet of men. In the words of the internet: "why tho." Just take a look at this quote from writer/director Scott McGehee:
"[It's] aggressively suspenseful, and taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn't been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression."
So, essentially, a team of men want to make a movie about women (sorry, girls) as aggressors? When the original film is about toxic masculinity? Yeah...nah.
So many think-y face emojis, so little time.
