Warner Brothers just announced a remake of Lord of the Flies with an all-female cast, which—naturally—is being made by a fleet of men. In the words of the internet: "why tho." Just take a look at this quote from writer/director Scott McGehee:

"[It's] aggressively suspenseful, and taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn't been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression."

So, essentially, a team of men want to make a movie about women (sorry, girls) as aggressors? When the original film is about toxic masculinity? Yeah...nah.

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017

Female-centric Lord of the Flies, u say?? How about a female-centric federal govt okay I'll take that — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 31, 2017

This is the only all-female Lord of the Flies reboot I recognize pic.twitter.com/PXkoBJcgxa — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) August 31, 2017

how about a lord of the flies remake where the island is already full of men and all the little girls just eat them — sarah mccarry (@sarahmccarry) August 31, 2017