Patty Jenkins Just Delivered the 'Wonder Woman 2' Update You Desperately Need

Things we know about Wonder Woman 2:

Patty Jenkins appears to be on board to direct, thank god. It takes place in the '80s—but not the spandex wearing, giant hair '80s. More like the Cold War, this could be an episode of The Americans, '80s. Chris Pine might be in it.

So basically, information is pretty sparse—which is why we're so excited that Patty Jenkins is finally opening up about the movie and spilling details. Very, very small details, but details nonetheless—the most important of which is that Wonder Woman 2 won't be anything like its predecessor.

"The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories," Jenkins said during a recent interview. "'Here's Wonder Woman, and what can she do?' It should be a totally different movie, but a grand and now full-blown Wonder Woman in the world."

This seems to imply that Diana Prince will have lost some of the lovable naiveté that she captured so well in the first film, and will be much more aware of how completely unique she is. It'll be interesting to see if this shift changes her character/attitude, especially as it relates to her embrace of femininity. You can read more about that below, and in the meantime: CAN'T WAIT FOR THIS MOVIE.

