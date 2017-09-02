Kendall Jenner on Her Pepsi Ad Scandal: "It Feels Like My Life Is Over"

In the aftermath of Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad scandal (the commercial she starred in was criticized for being tone-deaf in the way it addressed protests and police brutality), the reality star said nothing.

Kim Kardashian told The Hollywood Reporter last month that Jenner didn't film scenes of herself crying on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "We're not perfect, but you see these things in the media, like Kendall and [her Pepsi ad that was accused of trivializing Black Lives Matter], where I see her at home crying," Kardashian said then. "But in the media she looks another way because she's not addressing it. I'm just like, 'This is wrong. You need to speak up.' She was like, 'I don't ever want to show that footage of me crying.' She was trying to not make excuses or be dramatic, but that was what she was going through at the time."

But she did film some reaction to the fallout, and that will air. A preview for the next season of KUWTK features a very distraught Jenner talking to Kim. "I feel like my life is over!" she says.

"You made a mistake," her sister replied. The look at her reaction is brief right now, but the Kardashians promise you more this fall. (You knew they would.)

