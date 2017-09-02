Fans Think Chloë Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Back Together Because of This Instagram

Last year, we were all heartbroken to learn that Brooklyn Beckham and his Kick Ass girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz had called time on their year-long relationship.

In recent months, Brooklyn was rumoured to have started up a new romance with Justin Bieber's protégé, American singer Madison Beer, after the pair were spotted on numerous dates while he was staying in Los Angeles with his family.

However, recent claims suggest that Beckham has reunited with Moretz, following a a monochrome-filtered image on his Instagram in March of a blonde-haired woman, presumed to be Moretz.

Can't wait till may 📕 A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

On Thursday, the 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a photograph of himself in a white T-shirt and jeans, weeks after starting at college and rocking a new, grungier look.

In the comments section of the snap, Moretz posted a simple yet telling heart emoji.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

The declaration of love sent Beckham's fans into meltdown.

One fan wrote: "Please tell me you guys are back." Another added: "Back together and that's her in the shadow!"

AP

Now, we can't confirm that one of the shadows in the picture is Chloë, but it certainly looks as though the former couple might be back on.

