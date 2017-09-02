Mindy Kaling Says Her Love Life Is "Mysterious" Right Now

Mindy Kaling's pregnancy came as a surprise to the world, and now everyone can't wait for the writer and performer to become a first-time mom. But when it comes to the identity of the baby's father, Kaling has so far remained tight-lipped.

In an interview with TODAY, which airs on Sept. 10, she reveals that her pregnancy is the most unpredictable part of her life. She says, "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a funny feeling."

And now, in a new interview with American Way magazine, Kaling has discussed her romantic life in more detail.

Kaling told American Way, "My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over—romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious. I think a lot of women respond to that." It's definitely interesting to hear that Kaling finds romance "mysterious," particularly as she isn't publicly linked to anybody right now.

It's clear that Kaling is enjoying her pregnancy, and her career continues to go from strength to strength, with the final season of The Mindy Project about to air on Hulu, and high-profile movie appearances in A Wrinkle in Time and Ocean's 8 coming soon.

