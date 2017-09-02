Taylor Swift Just Came Out of Hiding for the First Time in Months to Be a Bridesmaid in Her Best Friend's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Abigail Anderson have been best friends for years—just listen to Taylor's hit "Fifteen" if you need a history lesson in their friendship.

Abigail even appeared in videos for some of Taylor's earliest singles, like "Picture to Burn" and "Teardrops on My Guitar."

Fame hasn't changed their bond. Abigail is a fixture at Taylor's parties and appeared in her "22" video.

Abigail was even Taylor's date to the Grammys in 2015.

So obviously, when Abigail got engaged to photographer Matt Lucier, she asked Taylor to be a part of her special day. This weekend, Taylor was by Abigail's side at her wedding in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, People reports. She even carried the bride's train.

Taylor wore a wine red gown that will give anyone who's ever worn a less-than-ideal bridesmaid's dress envy.

We can't imagine there ever being "Bad Blood" between these two.

