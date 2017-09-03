Kim Kardashian Dressed Like Cher, and Cher's Response Is Iconic

Kim Kardashian dressed as her "Armenian style icon" Cher at a photo shoot, and she looks just like Cher. It's uncanny!

I love this shoot! I am so inspired by my style icon Armenian queen @cher pic.twitter.com/ErwxFlwiKp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 31, 2017

Cher took to Twitter to voice her (hilarious) approval of Kiki's iconic look—and post some lookalike pics.

❤️This Pic

Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of 🚬😉

My Little Armenian 🌟Sister did us both Proud 🙌🏻 — Cher (@cher) August 31, 2017

I don't care what anyone says—I'm pretty sure heaven is just Cher and Kim strolling around hand-in-hand as they sing, "If you believe in life after looooove." That, and unlimited amounts of waffles and mimosas.

