Kim Kardashian Dressed Like Cher, and Cher's Response Is Iconic
This is TOO GOOD.
Most Popular
Kim Kardashian dressed as her "Armenian style icon" Cher at a photo shoot, and she looks just like Cher. It's uncanny!
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Cher took to Twitter to voice her (hilarious) approval of Kiki's iconic look—and post some lookalike pics.
I don't care what anyone says—I'm pretty sure heaven is just Cher and Kim strolling around hand-in-hand as they sing, "If you believe in life after looooove." That, and unlimited amounts of waffles and mimosas.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.
From: Cosmopolitan
More from Marie Claire: