Kim Kardashian Dressed Like Cher, and Cher's Response Is Iconic

Kim Kardashian dressed as her "Armenian style icon" Cher at a photo shoot, and she looks just like Cher. It's uncanny!

Cher took to Twitter to voice her (hilarious) approval of Kiki's iconic look—and post some lookalike pics.

I don't care what anyone says—I'm pretty sure heaven is just Cher and Kim strolling around hand-in-hand as they sing, "If you believe in life after looooove." That, and unlimited amounts of waffles and mimosas.

