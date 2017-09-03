Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Just Wore Matching Outfits in New York

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, and this weekend they were spotted shopping together in Soho store The Vintage Twin in New York.

And as if their shopping trip wasn't cute enough, Gomez and The Weeknd wore matching outfits, both donning black jackets, black baggy t-shirts, and black jeans. (Selena is wearing Sandy Liang Tinder jeans).

Gomez's fitted leather jacket gives the singer an edgier look, while her baggy t-shirt mirrors her boyfriend's style. In fact, it might even belong to him. It also looks like she's holding her Selena Grace Coach bag.

As always, Gomez and The Weeknd manage to make even the most casual trips out look totally chic.

