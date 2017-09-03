Here's Why Twitter Is Convinced Taylor Swift's New Song Is About Harry Styles
Are you ready for THIS?
Taylor Swift dropped her new song, "...Ready for It?" Sunday morning and the internet is already analyzing it for clues, naturally. While some people think the love-filled song is about Taylor's rumored current guy, Joe Alwyn, many on Twitter have another theory: Harry Styles.
The theory stems from the moment Taylor sings about a guy who is "younger than my exes but he act like such a man so." Why does that point to Harry? At 23, he's younger than Taylor's other exes, like Calvin Harris (33), Tom Hiddleston (36), Joe Jonas (28), John Mayer (39), and Jake Gyllenhaal (36). Of course Joe Alwyn is 26, making him younger as well, but not the youngest.
Also supporting it? That reference to ghosts and phantoms, which has fans remembering Harry's song, "Two Ghosts" and the "island breeze" line, which could call back to the vacation they took together.
Here is just a sample of the Twitterstorm this theory is causing:
