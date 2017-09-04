The Best Twitter Reactions to the Royal Baby News

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. Since the pregnancy news broke, royal fans have been keen to share their excitement on social media—and, judging by the reaction on Twitter, it's safe to say that most people are delighted there's a third prince or princess on the way.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Cancel all of the things because kate and wills are PREGNANT AGAIN #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/N4Z90WrsfR — Bree Dwyer (@breeamelia) September 4, 2017

Most Popular

SOOOOO excited for #Royalbaby 3 😬 Prince George is the cutest human ever and we need another — Yazmine Lomax (@YazmineLomax) September 4, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

OMG IM SO HAPPY there's going to be a third #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/nuWsydhfPo — Megan (@meganpearmain97) September 4, 2017