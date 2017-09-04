The Best Twitter Reactions to the Royal Baby News

Breaking News!

Third royal baby for royals
Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. Since the pregnancy news broke, royal fans have been keen to share their excitement on social media—and, judging by the reaction on Twitter, it's safe to say that most people are delighted there's a third prince or princess on the way.

Some have even been sharing name ideas...

While Channel 4 commented on the timing of William's paternity leave...

Others took a moment to remember Prince Harry, who will be bumped to sixth in line to the throne when his niece or nephew arrives...

And for some, the baby news prompted a lot of wishful thinking...

