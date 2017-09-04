Prince Harry Says It's "Fantastic" That He Will Be an Uncle for the Third Time

Prince Harry has said he is very happy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after they announced they are expecting their third child. In a statement, Kensington Palace said the couple are very pleased to announce the news, and that the Queen and other members of the Royal Family are "delighted."

On Monday morning, shortly after the news broke, Prince Harry was asked by reporters how he was feeling about becoming an uncle for the third time.

"Fantastic, great! Very, very happy for them," he told Sky News.

"Fantastic, great! Very, very happy for them" Prince Harry responds to the news The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting another Royal baby pic.twitter.com/j42ShzqLjb — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 4, 2017

William and Kate are parents to Prince George, four, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

As with her first two pregnancies, the Duchess has been experiencing Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness which can require extra hydration, medication and nutrients. When the Duchess was expecting her first child, Prince George, she was taken to hospital for treatment of the condition.

Prince Harry, 32, told Sky he had not seen his sister-in-law for a while but he "thinks she is OK."

The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace, after the 35-year-old had to cancel a planned engagement at a children's centre in London today. Her most recent engagement was last week, along with her husband and Prince Harry, when she visited the White Garden at Kensington Palace, which was planted in memory of Princess Diana.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

While, as of yet, there is no indication of the sex of the baby, or even how far along in her pregnancy the Duchess is, bookmakers have already started compiling the odds for royal baby names. Leading the way for a girl is Alice or Elizabeth, while James and Arthur rank highly for boys.

