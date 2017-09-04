Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Celebrated Eid al-Adha With Their Moms

It was only last week that Gigi Hadid's mum Yolanda Foster posted a photo of her eldest daughter and boyfriend Zayn Malik snuggling up at home, describing him as "family."

In fact, over the last two years or so, the young couple have been spending a lot of their time in the Hadid and Malik homes. Gigi even revealed that Zayn's mom's house is her "favourite restaurant in the world."

Gigi's mom posted the snap of herself with Zayn, his mom Trisha, and Gigi, celebrating the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating....... A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Eid al-Adha is one of the holy days of Islam that celebrates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Isaac, and the end of the pilgrimage that many Muslims make to Mecca. The day is celebrated with prayer, food, and gifts, with family and friends.

Zayn's dad is British-Pakistani, and his mother converted to Islam when she met him.

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Jan 21, 2016 at 11:44am PST

Trisha told the BBC, "I've always tried to learn as much as I can about my husband's religion and culture. I made sure the children went to the mosque. Zayn has read the Koran three times."

Similarly, it is Gigi's father that introduced Islam to the family. Whilst Yolanda is a Dutch-born American, Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian-American. Though he doesn't consider himself a "devout Muslim," he said in an interview in 2010 that he is "very proud of his heritage."

HAPPY FATHERS DAY to the best one I could ever ask for !!!! Thanks for all the love and laughter you have brought to my life and for my three one-of-a-kind sisters & the best brother evaaa WE LOVE YOU FOREVER ❣️ @mohamedhadid // @mariellemama @lanzybear @bellahadid @anwarhadid A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Gigi's sister Bella has also explained that she is "proud to be a Muslim."

Yolanda captioned her post, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating..."

A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

And unless he's wearing a bald cap, it looks like the ex-One Direction singer has shaved all of his hair off.

