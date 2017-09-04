Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Just Went on Yet Another Date

Kendall Jenner definitely likes hanging out with Blake Griffin from the LA Clippers. The model has been spotted with Griffin several times over Labor Day weekend, and their latest date involved the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

Fresh from wearing matching tropical outfits to Nobu, Jenner and Griffin went for a more casual look in Malibu. Jenner wore a baggy white hoodie, with denim shorts and trainers, while Griffin wore a vintage Marilyn Manson t-shirt.

Last week it was reported that Jenner is seeing Griffin, but is also still dating A$AP Rocky. While apparently neither relationship is serious yet, Jenner certainly enjoys spending time with Griffin, and has been spotted with him five days in a row now.

