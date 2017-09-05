Taylor Swift's Leaked Bridesmaid Speech Is Here and She Definitely Made a Hilarious Sex Joke

Taylor Swift has been keeping a relatively low public profile even in the wake of "Look What You Made Me Do"—but she came out of hiding for the wedding of her childhood friend Abigail Anderson over Labor Day weekend.

Taylor was spotted performing her bridesmaid duties (AKA helping her friend manage a massive wedding gown), but apparently she also gave a speech during the reception, which eventually made its way to a fan account:

A short clip of Taylor's speech at Abigail and Matt's wedding last night! A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

In the short but sweet clip above, Taylor can be heard cracking a joke: "She's running after him, there's falling, there's stumbling… They make it to the bathroom, and I hear sounds that I can never un-hear… And then there's silence."

Judging from the giant grin on Abigail's face, we're thinking she nailed it.

