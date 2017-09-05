Breaking News!

In Which Kit Harington Teaches Ginger Spice How to Say "You Know Nothing Jon Snow"

And makes our day in the process.

Getty

Once upon a time, former Spice Girl member Ginger Spice met Kit Harington and was all, "tell me what you want, what you really, really want." And Kit Harington presumably replied, "what I want is to teach you how to say 'You know nothing, Jon Snow.'" And hark, this wonderful video was born.

#youknownothingjonsnow #gameofthrones #kitharrington #monza ☺️

A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

In the already iconic clip above, Harington can be seen teaching Geri Halliwell his famous Game of Thrones line while at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza—and it's very amusing.

Also can someone please hire her to be an extra on the show? Like, if Ed Sheeran managed to worm his way in, we don't see why there isn't room for Ginger Spice.

#JusticeForGinger #GetGingerOnGOT

