In Which Kit Harington Teaches Ginger Spice How to Say "You Know Nothing Jon Snow"

Once upon a time, former Spice Girl member Ginger Spice met Kit Harington and was all, "tell me what you want, what you really, really want." And Kit Harington presumably replied, "what I want is to teach you how to say 'You know nothing, Jon Snow.'" And hark, this wonderful video was born.

#youknownothingjonsnow #gameofthrones #kitharrington #monza ☺️ A post shared by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the already iconic clip above, Harington can be seen teaching Geri Halliwell his famous Game of Thrones line while at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza—and it's very amusing.

Also can someone please hire her to be an extra on the show? Like, if Ed Sheeran managed to worm his way in, we don't see why there isn't room for Ginger Spice.

#JusticeForGinger #GetGingerOnGOT

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.