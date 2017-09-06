Breaking News!

Op-Ed: Ending DACA Is Trump's Biggest Failing Yet
What It's Really Like Living with Rosacea
A Call to Abolish Greek Life
4 DIY Skincare Recipes That All Involve Alcohol
The Ultimate Ranking of 'GOT' Sex Scenes

Taylor Swift Just Confirmed "...Ready for It?" Is About Joe Alwyn—Not Harry Styles

You might say they're Tumblr official...if that's even a thing.

Most Popular
Getty

Taylor Swift's new song is speculated to be at least partially be inspired by either her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles or her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and people who are firmly on Team Styles should probably put their theories on a box to the left.

Related Story
How Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are Doing These Days
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While Taylor hasn't spoken out directly about about the meaning of her song (in fact, she hasn't spoken out whatsoever since making her triumphant return to the spotlight), she has been active on Tumblr, surreptitiously liking posts including the below—in which a fan shared a break down all the Joe Alwyn references in the "...Ready for It" lyrics.

While anyone who uses Twitter knows that likes don't necessarily mean endorsements, we're going to go ahead and read WAY into the fact that Taylor liked this post: it's full of evidence that the song is about Joe, and more than possible that Tay's simple "like" is a way of validating this "fan theory" without speaking out directly.

In other news, someone please ask Taylor Swift to release the third single off Reputation so we have something to analyze other than our emotions.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Celebrity