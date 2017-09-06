Taylor Swift Just Confirmed "...Ready for It?" Is About Joe Alwyn—Not Harry Styles

Taylor Swift's new song is speculated to be at least partially be inspired by either her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles or her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and people who are firmly on Team Styles should probably put their theories on a box to the left.

Me reading the #ReadyForIt lyrics and realising its about Harry Styles with references to Two Ghosts and being young #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/98Bse5w9u9 — WhatsYourName (@SleepTweet16) September 3, 2017

While Taylor hasn't spoken out directly about about the meaning of her song (in fact, she hasn't spoken out whatsoever since making her triumphant return to the spotlight), she has been active on Tumblr, surreptitiously liking posts including the below—in which a fan shared a break down all the Joe Alwyn references in the "...Ready for It" lyrics.

While anyone who uses Twitter knows that likes don't necessarily mean endorsements, we're going to go ahead and read WAY into the fact that Taylor liked this post: it's full of evidence that the song is about Joe, and more than possible that Tay's simple "like" is a way of validating this "fan theory" without speaking out directly.

In other news, someone please ask Taylor Swift to release the third single off Reputation so we have something to analyze other than our emotions.

